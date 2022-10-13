Following stiff opposition from different circles including churches, the Meghalaya government on Thursday revoked the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 which allowed setting up of casinos in the northeastern state.

Law and Taxation Minister James K. Sangma said that the state government has repealed the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 which was introduced, aiming to boost tourism, generate revenue and employment scopes besides to regulate gaming in the state.

Before announcing the repeal of the law, James Sangma — the elder brother of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma — met the stakeholders which included religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, civil society representatives, traditional Dorbar Shnongs, autonomous and local government bodies, and youth organisations.

Meghalaya government had earlier issued licences to set up three casinos leading to the protests and agitations of various organisations including the Joint Action Committee Against Casino (JACAC).

In February this year, Meghalaya Prevention of Gambling Act, 1970 was nullified by the state government.

Though for the past 20-25 years, traditional gambling has been going on in the state with usual archery games being betted upon on a daily basis, the state government does not earn any revenue from this informal betting.

