Gandhi family loyalist Bhardwaj was Modi fan: BJP leader

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) Late Union Minister and former Karnataka Governor H.R. Bhardwaj, who died in Delhi on Sunday, was a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi though being a loyalist of the Gandhi family, a BJP leader here said.

“Bhardwaj saw a bright future for India in hands of Modi and foresaw him leading the country. As Union Law Minister in the UPA-1 government (2004-09), Bhardwaj became familiar with Modi who was then Gujarat Chief Minister,” BJP’s state unit spokesman G. Madhusuduna told IANS here.

Bhardwaj was Karnataka Governor from June 2009 to June 2014 and at loggerheads with the first BJP government (2008-13) in the southern state. He recommended President’s rule twice during the tenure of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (May 2008-July 2011).

“Bhardwaj got to know more about Modi through (former President) Pranab Mukherjee, who was his colleague in the first Manmohan Singh government. Pranabda and Modi used to get along well though there were in opposite parties. Bhardwaj also became a good friend of Modi, courtesy Pranabda,” Madhusudhana claimed.

Claiming that very few persons knew of the personal equation Modi had with Mukherjee and Bhardwaj, Madhusudhana said: “A month after Modi became Prime Minister for the first time in May 2014, Bhardwaj was one of the first governors to call and congratulate him. He also met Modi in New Delhi before his term as Governor ended in June 2014.”

