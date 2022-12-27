ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ motion poster depicts war of ideologies on two ends of spectrum (Ld)

The motion poster of director Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Nathuram Godse is the one who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight on January 30, 1948.

It starts off with Nathuram Godse saying that he always wanted to kill Gandhi and would still kill him if he got the chance. To which Gandhi says that a bullet can only kill a person and not the ideas propagated by them as they continue to inspire generations long after they’re gone.

Gandhi then asks what kind of war Godse thinks he is fighting against him, to which Godse says it’s the war of ideologies. Gandhi then goes on to say in the video that to fight an ideological war one doesn’t need weapons but the ideas as the ideological warfare tests the strength of ideologies.

The video has many glimpses of the era after India attained Independence when the newly sovereign state of India was thrown into turmoil following Partition and riots between Hindus and Muslims. The production design, styling, and the music by Grammy and Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman set the perfect tone for the period movie.

The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie.

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’, written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi, marks Rajkumar Santoshi’s return to the silver screen after 9 years.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music by A.R. Rahman, and produced by Manila Santoshi, ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Indian Republic Day on January 26, 2023.

