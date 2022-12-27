ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ motion poster depicts war of ideologies

The motion poster of director Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by the very talented Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie. Nathuram Godse is the one who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight on January 30, 1948.

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’, written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi, marks Rajkumar Santoshi’s return to the silver screen after nine years.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music by A.R. Rahman, and produced by Manila Santoshi, ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Indian Republic Day on January 26, 2023.

