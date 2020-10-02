Gandhi Jayanti: Anup Jalota, Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan sing ‘Ekla chalo re’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Renowned singers including Anup Jalota, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar and Leena Bose on Friday paid a musical tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

The singers came together and crooned Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic song “Ekla Chalo Re”, which was one of Gandhi’s favourite song.

The initiative has been conceptualised by Sudipta Chanda and Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee.

“This musical extravaganza is a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the completion of his 151st birth anniversary. This song is highly inspiring, has an inner power that helps fight all hurdles in life . It tells us to move on. We all musicians joined hands to spread the message,” Mukherjee said.

Pandit Praveen Godkhindi plays the flute in the musical video and Lokesh Anand plays the shehnai.

