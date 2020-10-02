Gandhi Jayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) On Friday, Bollywood stars remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Celebrities took to their verified Twitter and Instagram accounts to share valuable quotes and life lessons from the Father of the Nation as a way of paying tribute to him.

Taapsee Pannu shared on her Instagram story: “An eye for an eye ends up making the whole world blind. We need you back again… Happy Birthday Bapu.”

Anushka Sharma posted: “My humble tribute to the Father of our Nation, who inspired the entire world with his kindness and compassion. I sincerely hope that the lessons he taught us would live in everyone’s heart. #GandhiJayanti.”

Kriti Sanon wrote: “Some of the quotes of Gandhi ji that I truly believe in… it’s amazing how they are even more relevant today!”

Bhumi Pednekar shared: “Remembering and paying homage to Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. May we continue to follow his teachings of simplicity, truth and Ahimsa. #GandhiJayanti

“In life, life counts! — Gandhi My Father. Wishing you all a very #HappyGandhiJayanti!” Anil Kapoor tweeted, referring to “Gandhi My Father”, the critically acclaimed film he produced in 2007,

Kajol expressed in a tweet: “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti”

Hema Malini tweeted: “Gandhi Jayanti today. Time to recall and reflect upon the many selfless sacrifices made by the Mahatma to win us our freedom from the British. Without him there would have been no movement, no deliverance, no ‘India’. We have so much to be grateful to Gandhiji.”

Shabana Azmi wrote: “Remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light.”

Kamal Haasan tweeted: “Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours!”

Nimrat Kaur expressed: “Of all the evils for which man has made himself responsible, none is so degrading or so shocking or so brutal as his abuse of the better half of humanity; the female sex - Mahatma Gandhi. May Bapu’s guiding light reign and the daughters of the nation flourish. #GandhiJayanti

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted: “Lessons of Life : Let not #MahatmaGandhi portraits adorn our walls and mantlepieces. Lets not seperate ourselves from him. Let him and his teachings live in our hearts #GandhiJayanti, not walls.”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “His ideals of shutting down violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity. #GandhiJayanti”

Singer Adnan Sami shared: “First They Ignore You, Then They Laugh At You, Then They Fight You, Then You Win!! – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy #GandhiJayanti to One and All. #MahatmaGandhi.”

Dia Mirza tweeted: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanthi2020.”

Emraan Hashmi wrote: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world -Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti.”

Arjun Kapoor posted: “Saluting the unshakable leader who fought for our freedom with Ahimsa and give us numerous life lessons to abide by.”

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others also remembered the leader by sharing his quotes on social media.

–IANS

abh/vnc