Gandhian Study centre in Gujarat not receiving grants (Ld)

The Gandhian Study Centre at the Samaldas Arts College in Bhavnagar is facing a major financial crunch after it did not receive the necessary grants.

If the Maharaja KrishnaKumarsinhji Bhavnagar University does not arrange funds, the centre might have to be closed down.

Mahatma Gandhi did his graduation from the Samaldas Arts College. He took admission to the college in January 1888, three years after the college was founded in 1885. It was the first college of the Saurashtra region and second in the state.

Samaldas College’s principal J.B. Gohil told IANS, “Gandhian Study Centre is an independent unit of the History department. Only the university will be able to say about the financial issues. So far the college is concerned, it is doing very well. 3,600 students are studying in the college.”

Bhavnagar University’s in-Charge Registrar D.J. Sheth told IANS, “Gandhian Study Centre’s head M.G. Parmar in a letter to the university has drawn attention towards the grants issue, where he has stated that for some time the centre is not receiving the grant and it is difficult to run the show further, as he retires next month. The university should take a call whether to run the Gandhian study centre or close it down.”

Sheth also told IANS that the University’s executive council meeting is scheduled on January 2, 2023, when the matter will be discussed. He said he did not have the exact idea since how long the centre was not receiving grant and how much fund was required to run the centre.

“But, the University will think and explore other ways to meet the expenses and is likely to continue the centre,” said Sheth.

