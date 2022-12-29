INDIA

Gandhiji’s college faces closure threat

The Samaldas Arts College in Bhavnagar where Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi completed his graduation between 1885 and 1888 is on the verge of closure in the absence of financial grant which is not coming its way.

Principal J.B.Gohil told IANS that the Gandhian Study Centre is an independent unit of the History Department for which Financial Grants are vested with the Maharaja Krishnakumar Singhji Bhavnagar University.

Bhavnagar University Registrar Incharge, D.J.Sheth, told IANS that Gandhian Study Centre Head, M.G.Parmar, has written a letter to the University wherein he has raised the grants issue. Sheth said the Executive Council of the University will meet shortly where the issue will be discussed .

20221229-142005

