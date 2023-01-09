The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in a response to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, accused him of insulting priests and called his act a reflection of “vinash kaale viprit buddhi” (good sense going for a toss in times of crisis).

VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that Congress’ anti-Hindu face had been exposed by Gandhi’s statement and that the people would never forgive him for this.

Bansal alleged that Congress is responsible for making the Hindus second-class citizens, for Muslim appeasement and for promoting Christian missionaries in the last 70 years, and of now turning opportunist in the wake of Hindu Rashtra.

He further said that Gandhi flaunted his Hindu identity to win elections, and now identifies as an ascetic.

Bansal accused the Congress of creating a rift in Hindu society by insulting the priests.

20230109-164003