ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Gandii Baat’ poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi

NewsWire
0
0

The streaming show ‘Gandii Baat’, which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster’s alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.

A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of the show.

One user wrote, “Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses.”

Another tweeted, “Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial.”

‘Gandii Baat’ is an adult comedy web series directed by Sachin Mohite for streaming on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ektaa Kapoor. The show is currently running in its Season 7, which was released in February this year.

20230613-234402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KGF’ director credits Yash for taking franchise to new global heights

    Huma Qureshi has lot to accomplish in her career

    Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your...

    Sunny Singh dedicates performance in ‘Adipurush’ to his action-director father