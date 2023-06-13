The streaming show ‘Gandii Baat’, which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster’s alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.

A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of the show.

One user wrote, “Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses.”

Another tweeted, “Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial.”

‘Gandii Baat’ is an adult comedy web series directed by Sachin Mohite for streaming on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ektaa Kapoor. The show is currently running in its Season 7, which was released in February this year.

20230613-234402