Ganesh Acharya dances to Jackky, Hrithik, Tiger’s songs

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for his work in films like “Bodyguard” and “Singham”, has made many actors dance to his steps. He has now taken to social media to post his version of songs “Choodiyan”, featuring actor Jackky Bhagnani, and “Jai Jai Shivshankar” from “War”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Jackky couldn’t stop gushing over Ganesh’s rendition and reposted the video on Instagram captioning it: “This makes me truly happy. My childhood star @ganeshacharyaa dancing on #Choodiyan! I’ve grown up watching him dance, aspired to dance like him, and someone I have always looked upon and respected. Thank you so much master jee. This means a lot.”

The video of “Choodiyan” featured Jackky and Dytto.

Ganesh also danced to “Jai Jai Shivshankar” and wished Tiger “all the best” for the upcoming film “War”. The actor thanked Ganesh and said: “Love you master. You are the best”.

–IANS

