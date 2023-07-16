INDIA

Gang convicted of ‘honeytrap killing’ of Indian-origin man in UK

NewsWire
0
0

A gang of five people, including three men and two women, have been found guilty of a ‘honeytrap murder’ of a 44-year-old Indian-origin man in Hertfordshire, England.

Vishal Gohel, 44, was found dead on the scene at his flat in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on January 23, 2022, the BBC reported.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court heard that Gohel was expecting a sexual liaison with the women, but was beaten when their male accomplices arrived to rob him.

The court was told that on January 22, 2022, a neighbour entered the flat and found Gohel with gaffer tape on his face, lying “lifeless on the floor of the bedroom”.

A post-mortem examination showed that Gohel had suffered severe blows to his head.

Three female defendants arrived in Bushey at 01:00 GMT in a cab, while the three male defendants arrived on the scene at 02:25 GMT, prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC told the court.

“It was the culmination of a plan that had been brewing throughout the day,” Newell KC said.

She said efforts were made to clean up the flat and an iPhone and an iWatch had been taken.

But “no attempts had been made to contact the emergency services”, the BBC quoted Newell as saying.

Tevin Leslie, 23, who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, was convicted of murder, and Sakeen Gordon, 22, was convicted of murder by a 10 to one majority and conspiracy to rob.

Yarley Georgia Bruce-Annan, 22, was convicted of murder after earlier admitting a charge of conspiracy to rob, while Brandon Browne was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Faith Hoppie was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

All five of them will be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on September 26.

A sixth defendant, Tiana Edwards Hancock, 20, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

2023071639966

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘IBD 3’: Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder...

    UK suffers ‘biggest ever’ ransomware attack on NHS: Report

    India needs to promote flex-fuel vehicles to deal with fluctuations in...

    Heavy rain paralyse normal life in K’taka