With the arrest of two men, Delhi Police have busted an international gang of fake visa providers in West Delhi, who had duped around 300 people, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Gograj alias Rizwan (31), a resident of Rajasthan, and Sushil alias Ankit (23), a resident of Haryana. The duo used to target people looking for jobs in the Middle East. Around 300 people were cheated by them over the last four months.

The police said that the gang also had a tie-up with a diagnostic centre to conduct medical tests of the victims so that they could make them look genuine.

“The matter came to the notice of the police when a complainant along with other victims came to the Subash Nagar police post. They filed a joint complaint at the Rajouri Garden police station following which a case was registered,” said Ghashyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

“Both the accused have been arrested. Search for other co-accused persons are on to bust the whole syndicate. The accused used to run a fake visa company in the name of Meet Visa at Subhash Nagar,” said the officer.

The DCP said that the accused used to lure their victims through social media and by online advertisements, promising jobs in the Middle East. When someone showed interest, they would call him to their office in Subhash Nagar. Subsequently, they would take their passport and part of the payment. To make the whole process look genuine, they had established a link with a diagnostic centre where medical tests of the applicants were conducted,” Bansal said.

“The passports were then sent to Nepal either by hand or through courier to get them stamped. After handing over the stamped visa, the remaining payment was taken. The victims would discover that they have been cheated only at the immigration counter in the airport,” the DCP added.

