With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said it has busted a racket involved in forging documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN card, and driving license for obtaining SIM cards, opening bank accounts and taking loans.

The accused, who were operating from a cyber cafe in Jahangirpuri area, also used to sell the bank account details to other fraudsters, the official added.

Police have also recovered 27 Aadhaar cards, 34 PANS cards, four election identity cards, 15 blank chip cards for driving license, 20 cheque books, 48 SIM cards, 15 mobile phones, a stamp of Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma etc from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Rohit alias Aakash, a resident of Mukandpur, Pintu, a resident of village Wazirabad. and Anurag, a resident of Baprola.

According to police, specific inputs were received by ASI Braham Dev of Crime Branch, that a cyber cafe is operating in A-Block, Jahangirpuri wherein the fraudsters are getting prepared PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter id cards etc through fraudulent means.

“Police sent a decoy to the cyber cafe where the proprietors of the cyber cafe agreed to prepare PAN card and Aadhaar card through fraudulent means and also provided a SIM card for using the documents in bank,” Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, said.

“After confirmation, the cyber cafe was raided and three persons were apprehended. Several forged documents along with articles used in preparing these documents were seized,” he added.

Many of the PAN cards issued in different names were found in NSDL envelopes mentioning the address of the holder as Jahangirpuri which happens to be the same address where the cyber cafe was being run.

On interrogation of the accused, police found that they used ordinary persons who don’t have any ID documents for preparing these documents and further misusing them.

“It also came out that in some cases instead of fingerprints, they used the toe prints. They have opened a large number of bank accounts in different names. Many cheque books as detailed below have also been recovered,” said the Special CP.

Rohit was looking after the work at Aaynaa Cyber Cafe with the owner Kareem. “He along with Kareem are involved in preparing the documents and also printing fake licenses on chip based blank cards,” said the official.

Pintu used to provide the SIM cards to Kareem and Rohit by using aadhar cards prepared by the gang. “To activate and get the activation SMS, different mobile phones were being used,” said the official

“The accused, Anurag used to arrange loans for buying electronic gadgets and other loans by using these fake documents,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

