Inspired by Bollywood flick ‘Special 26 ‘, a gang which was trying to extort Rs 15 to 20 crore from the President of a Mumbai-based company by sending them fake notices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was busted by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Police said that they have arrested nine people, including an Assam Rifles Head Constable, of the gang. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been initiated to nab other accused which also includes a Delhi-based lawyer.

The accused have been identified as Akhilesh Mishra, Darshan Harish, Vinod Kumar Patel, Dharmender Kumar Giri, Naresh Mahto, Asrar Ali, Vishnu Prasad, Devender Kumar Dubey and Gajender alias Guddu.

Addressing a press conference, Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that Navi Mumbai resident and the President of Nippon India Paints recently received two notices from ED and subsequently his colleague was informed by one Akhilesh that ED had registered a case against them and soon they will be in deep trouble but he can help them sort out the matter through his sources.

“Akhilesh, his son and Darshan contacted the complainant again and communicated that he had confirmed from ED sources. He promised them that he can sort out the issue with the help of his liaison in the ED office,” said Yadav.

The complainant contacted Akhilesh who initially demanded a ransom of Rs 2 to 3 crore and further asked to meet in Delhi.

On November 12, the complainant met accused Akhilesh and Darshan at Mumbai Airport.

“The accused told the complainant that properties worth thousands of crores have been found by ED and this issue will be settled only with payment in crores of rupees. The accused also asked for travelling expenses to go to Delhi and settle things in Delhi’s ED office,” said the official.

Air tickets for both the accused were booked by the victim and a meeting was also fixed at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi.

“During the meeting, the accused persons upped their demands to Rs 20 crore for negotiation and settlement. The victim then approached police following which a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the official.

The duo accused was apprehended from the tea lounge area in Ashoka Hotel.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that three of their associates were present in a room in the same hotel.

“Acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel and nabbed Vinod Kumar Patel, Dharmender Kumar Giri and Naresh Mahto from the spot while the other members of the gang Asrar Ali, Vishnu Prasad and Devender Kumar Dubey were apprehended from Khan Market,” said the official.

“The whole conspiracy was planned and hatched meticulously and every role was precisely defined and enacted,” the official added.

