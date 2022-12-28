The Delhi Police’s IGI unit has arrested three members of an international immigration racket, duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the agents were involved in arranging fake visas, and travel documents along with their counterparts and they operate across India and abroad.

The inter-state gang had also duped several people from Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

The accused were identified as Jaswinder Singh Barmi, 60, a resident of Sagarpur, Baljinder Singh, 61, a resident of Janakpuri, and Harcharan Singh alias Ravi, a resident of near Gurudwara Bala Sahib at Ashram in Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Ravi Kumar Singh, on November 10, a complaint was received from immigration officials wherein it was alleged that on the intervening night of November 9-10, passenger Ritender Singh, a resident of Haryana’s Kurukshetra, approached immigration for departure clearance to Thailand’s Phuket.

“On scrutiny of his passport, it was found that the original pages of his passport were replaced with somebody else’s passport to hide the deported stamps and a fake immigration stamp was also found affixed to the passport,” he said.

“During investigation, Ritender was arrested and on interrogation, he disclosed that there were three off-loading stamps on his passport, which were affixed by immigration counters at various airports. He was thus facing problems in going to other countries. Hence he approached one of his friends Pankaj who further introduced him to Baljinder alias Teja,” the official said.

Baljinder Singh told Ritender Singh that he will get the pages on which offloaded stamps were affixed removed or replaced with pages of some other passport and will further arrange for a UK visa, the DCP said, adding that on December 19, based on specific inputs, Baljinder Singh was arrested from the Janakpuri area of west Delhi.

“On interrogation, he disclosed that Ritender Singh had approached him for removing the offloaded stamps from his passport and the deal was fixed for Rs 11 lakh. Baljinder Singh contacted his known agent Harcharan Singh to get the pages of Ritender Singh’s passport replaced. He sent the passport images to Harcharan Singh who assured him that the pages will be removed and easily replaced,” he said.

Harcharan Singh was arrested from Dabri area on December 22. “He told police that after receiving images of the passport, he contacted Jaswinder Singh, who, within 3 to 4 days, changed the pages of the passport and returned it,” the DCP said.

Jaswinder Singh was also arrested from Sagarpur, and disclosed that he got the pages of the passport removed with the help of his friend Lucky.

“Lucky is presently absconding and best efforts are being done to apprehend him,” said the official.

Police said that an Indian passport and two forged visas were recovered from the possession of the accused.

