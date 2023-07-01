INDIA

Gang Leaders left seething with rage on ‘MTV Roadies’ due to ‘rude’ contestant

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ has been auditioning contestants from across the country, leading to a diversity in the auditions. Among the contestants who will take the spotlight on the upcoming episode will be Himanshu whose rude behaviour got the blood of the gang leaders boiling.

This behaviour is characterised by rude gestures, abusive language, and disrespect towards the crew, gang leaders, and society at large.

While filling the form, when asked if he had hit a girl, guy, animal, senior citizen or child as an adult, he answered: “Janwaro ko chodh ke sabko pela hai (I have hit everyone except an animal).” This got all the Gang leaders fuming with rage with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati making it clear that such behaviour has no place in ‘MTV Roadies’.

Furious with Himanshu, Prince will be seen telling everyone how he disrespected the crew and showed anger: “Tu na Fattu aadmi hai, nihayti fattu… What do you think, we don’t know how to make a show? Tu batayega hume show kaise banta hai? (Now you would tell us how to make a show?)… Tu kuch bhi likh, I don’t give a damn if you can’t respect our crew.”

Expressing her rage, Rhea Chakraborty will say: “He (Himanshu) doesn’t respect anyone. He hits everyone, he thinks it’s funny. Tujhe kya lagta hai tu gangster hai? 3 baar jail gaya hai. You think you are very cool? Why have you abused everywhere on the form? Didn’t you know we were going to read it?”

With the escalating tension, viewers will be left wondering whether Himanshu will face the consequences of his behaviour or with luck, possible intervention by Sonu Sood might just give him a second chance. ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

