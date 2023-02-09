INDIALIFESTYLE

Gang looting people after fake marriages in UP, four arrested

The Etah police have arrested four members of a gang including a 30-year-old woman, who robbed men of their valuables after a fake marriage.

If the victim family took any action, the gang would threaten them with a fake dowry harassment case.

The woman was arrested this time because the victim recorded her conversation with another member of her gang and then approached the police.

The accused were identified as Anjali, a resident of Banaras, and Rahul Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, and Anil Kumar, all residents of Hathras. They were reportedly operating this racket for a long time.

Sunil Kumar, SHO of the Dehat police station, said, “We arrested four members of the gang. After investigation, we found that three people, including two women are still absconding, and we are trying to arrest them.

He said that a case under various sections, including 420 (cheating) of IPC, had been registered and the accused were sent to jail after being produced before a magistrate.

