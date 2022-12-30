After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police arrested four members of a gang specifically targeting businessmen in the national Capital, an official said on Friday.

The police said that they have also recovered four semi-automatic pistols along with four extra magazines, 111 live cartridges of .32 bore, two country-made pistols, and two cartridges of .315 bore from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Yadav, a resident of Khajuri in Delhi, Vijay Tomar from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Deen Bandhu, a resident of Shahdara, and Somveer from Ghaziabad.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved more than 10 armed robbery cases registered in North, Central and North-East Delhi.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), complainant Jagatpal, an employee of Mac Forex & Holidays Private Ltd, recently collected Rs 28 lakh, which included Australian dollar, as payment from Khucha Ghasi Ram near Chandni.

“When Jagatpal along with another employee, Garib Kumar, reached near Kamla Nehru Park on a bike, their bag was snatched by two bike-borne miscreants. When the victim tried to chase them, another bike-borne miscreant stopped them and took away the bike keys at gunpoint,” said Kalsi.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused had committed several robberies in the past few months. Some old photographs of the suspects involved in similar incidents were provided to the police teams which launched a massive manhunt,” the officer said.

On December 27, Kamal was nabbed, while Vijay Tomar was apprehended the next day. Vijay provided vital information about the location of the two other accused — Deenbandhu and Somveer.

“The police intercepted Somveer and Deenbandhu near the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi when they were following another person with the intention of robbing him. Upon seeing the police, the accused opened fire and in retaliation two rounds were fired by the police who overpowered and apprehended the accused duo,” Kalsi said.

