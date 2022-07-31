Two members of an interstate gang of Mewat-based robbers involved in robbing ATMs were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief encounter in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Wakil alias Shakil and Abid Hussain, were wanted in a dozen cases of breaking and uprooting ATMs in Delhi-NCR and five other states.

Dy. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Jasmeet Singh said a team of Special Cell was working on a gang of Mewat-based hardened criminals indulging in uprooting and breaking ATMs. “There was information in the Southern Range about the movements and criminal activities of the members of the above syndicate in the area of South Delhi for some time. The information was further developed discreetly by deputing the sources and collecting requisite intelligence in this regard,” the DCP said.

He said that they received specific information on July 30 that two members of the syndicate — Wakil and Abid Hussain — would come on a motorcycle near Wildlife Century towards Bhati Mines, Chhatarpur to meet their contacts. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and both the persons on bike were signalled to stop by the police but the duo did not care and tried to escape by escalating its speed.

“The police team surrounded the duo but both the accused whipped out their pistols and threatened to fire. Accused Wakil suddenly fired two shots towards the team and Abid Hussain was not able to fire due to technical snag in his pistol,” the official said. He further said the police team also retaliated and fired two rounds, of which, one hit accused Wakil on his right leg after which he was immediately rushed to the Safdarjung hospital for the treatment.

During interrogation, the arrested duo disclosed their modus operandi stating that they used to identify the unguarded ATMs in isolated or less lit areas as their targets. They used to throw black paint on CCTV cameras and thereafter break the ATMs with gas cutters and remove the cash trays.

The senior official further said that the members of this gang were very ruthless and remained armed with sophisticated and deadly weapons while committing a crime. “They don’t hesitate to attack police personnel or police vehicles to open fire on a slightest resistance in order to escape in case they are challenged by the police. In some instances, members of this criminal gang have damaged PCR vans by pelting stones at them,” the official added.

20220731-131204