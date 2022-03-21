The Gurugram police have busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of its six members who used to loot factories, shops and houses across in the district.

Those arrested have been identified as Zaveer Ali, Satara Ali, Mansoor, Mohammed Firoz, Dinesh and Farmaan alias Guddu, all natives of Uttar Pradesh who were residing in Gurugram’s Sarasvati Enclave colony.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to do recce during the day and commit the crime at night.

He said the police had received a complaint from a person named Om Prakash, who works with a private company in Bhondsi, where the accused had committed a burglary on March 18.

“With the arrest of these criminals, a dozen cases of theft have been solved. We have also received a country-made pistol from their possession,” Sangwan said.

