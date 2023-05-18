INDIA

Gang of car-borne robbers busted in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police has busted a gang of car-borne snatchers-cum-robbers for several house burglaries in the outer-north Delhi area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ravi (22), Deepak alias Chhanga (30) and Manoj (22), all residents of Rohini.

As per police record, Deepak is previously involved in seven cases of robbery, hurt and excise act.

The official said that with their arrest, three cases of theft and snatching in Samaypur Badli have been solved.

According to police, car-borne snatchers looted a man at knife-point near Dr Lal Path Labs, Sector-18, Rohini on May 11, and after that the assailants fled away from the spot in the car.

During investigation, the police team minutely scrutinised the CCTV cameras as per the details provided by the complainant.

“After thorough and exhaustive checking of the CCTV cameras available, the team finally succeeded in establishing the identity of the vehicle involved in the offence as Ertiga Taxi,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north).

The police team also found that the taxi was being used by Ravi following which he was apprehended.

“During interrogation, he admitted his involvement. Subsequently, Deepak was also arrested and a button-operated knife which was used in the commission of the offence was recovered from his possession,” said the official, adding that at their instance, Manoj was also nabbed.

The remaining accused has been identified as Lalu and he is presently absconding, said the official, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab him.

20230518-195803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Here’s why India needs to double down on education to emerge...

    Now or never – yank off mosques’ loudspeakers by Wednesday: Raj...

    Urban Indians set to make their homes smarter in 2022

    ‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you, says Shaheer Sheikh