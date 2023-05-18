With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police has busted a gang of car-borne snatchers-cum-robbers for several house burglaries in the outer-north Delhi area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ravi (22), Deepak alias Chhanga (30) and Manoj (22), all residents of Rohini.

As per police record, Deepak is previously involved in seven cases of robbery, hurt and excise act.

The official said that with their arrest, three cases of theft and snatching in Samaypur Badli have been solved.

According to police, car-borne snatchers looted a man at knife-point near Dr Lal Path Labs, Sector-18, Rohini on May 11, and after that the assailants fled away from the spot in the car.

During investigation, the police team minutely scrutinised the CCTV cameras as per the details provided by the complainant.

“After thorough and exhaustive checking of the CCTV cameras available, the team finally succeeded in establishing the identity of the vehicle involved in the offence as Ertiga Taxi,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north).

The police team also found that the taxi was being used by Ravi following which he was apprehended.

“During interrogation, he admitted his involvement. Subsequently, Deepak was also arrested and a button-operated knife which was used in the commission of the offence was recovered from his possession,” said the official, adding that at their instance, Manoj was also nabbed.

The remaining accused has been identified as Lalu and he is presently absconding, said the official, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab him.

