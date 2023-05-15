INDIA

Gang of carjackers busted in Delhi, 4 held

Delhi Police have apprehended four persons, including two juveniles, who were hiring cars and abandoning the drivers at isolated locations in the national capital before absconding with the vehicles and the driver’s mobile phone, a top official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Shamu Chauhan (18), Arun Kumar (23) and two 16-year-old juveniles, all residents of Delhi.

On May 11, the IP Estate police station received a PCR call that a person was found lying injured in Vikas Marg.

“A police team was rushed to the spot, where they found one person lying near Vikas Marg, service road towards Delhi Secretariat. The injured was shifted to LNJP hospital for treatment,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The victim identified as Umesh Kumar (45), a resident of Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh, told the police that two boys had hired his taxi, a Maruti Ertiga, from New Ashok Nagar to ITO.

“On reaching ITO, they asked to stop the vehicle (Ertiga) and suddenly one of the boys who was sitting on the rear seat caught hold of him from back with the help of a belt, and another attacked his face with a knife. After robbing him of his mobile and purse, they pushed him on the roadside and escaped with his vehicle,” said the official.

However, the robbed vehicle was traced by the police in New Ashok Nagar area.

The DCP said that to apprehend the culprits, a trap was laid in the area and the police team kept waiting at that site for hours.

“During vigil movement, the police team noticed suspicious movements of two persons near the vehicle and they kept observing the developments. After a few hours, four persons came and open the vehicle with the help of a key, the police team surrounded them and asked them to surrender. Surprised by the police presence, they tried to run away, but were overpowered by the police team and apprehended,” said the official.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to hire the car and used to dump the driver at the lonely place after the robbery.

“They also disclosed that they were planning to use the robbed vehicle in robbing a businessman in the trans-Yamuna area,” said the official.

