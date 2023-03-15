INDIA

Gang of cyber cheats busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

With the arrest of four persons, the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of cyber cheats who used to dupe victims by offering articles on discount by using fake websites created in the name of leading Company Montblanc Simplo GMBH.

The accused were identified as Hardeep Harnal (35), a resident of Mohali, Punjab; Himanshu Verma (27), a resident of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh; Sharafat Ali (29), a resident of Ambala, Haryana; and Sagar Bagga (30), a resident of Rohini in Delhi.

According to police, recently Delhi High Court had referred many matters of TradeMarks and CopyRights violations pertaining to several leading firms and companies, including Montblanc Simplo GMBH to Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Special Cell in which the imposters had created fake websites of the company to dupe gullible customers by offering huge discounts on company’s articles including pens, belts, bags, etc.

“The matter was taken up for enquiry and during investigation, the team gathered technical information of the alleged websites and email Ids, bank details, etc., and scrutinized it and on the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and arrested four men,” said Prashant Gautam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO).

The DCP said that the alleged persons were using many fake websites, i.e., www.montblancindia.com, www.montblancindia.co, www.montblanc.co, which are similar to that of the complainant’s website and were receiving hefty amount from the gullible victims in the name of providing the complainant company’s products.

“Police have also recovered one laptop and five mobile phones, allegedly used by the accused persons in commission of offences. Further raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the accused persons in matters related to other firms also. Approximate cheated amount is more than Rs one crore,” the DCP added.

