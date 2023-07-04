INDIA

Gang of impersonators giving NEET exam on behalf of actual candidates busted, four held

With the arrest of four persons, including AIIMS students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a NEET exam gang that used to appear in exams in place of actual candidates after taking a sum of Rs 7 lakh each.

The accused were identified as Naresh Bishnoi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir and Jitendra.

According to sources, Bishnoi, a second-year student at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is believed to be the leader of the gang and was taken into custody while giving his second-year examination.

Yadav was caught red-handed while giving the NEET exam on behalf of a candidate.

Mahavir and Jitendra, also said to be AIIMS students, were arrested from Nagpur.

Police have also seized several pieces of evidence, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the accused. Bishnoi enticed several AIIMS students by offering them monetary rewards, subsequently arranging for first-year students to sit in the nationwide NEET exam on behalf of different candidates.

“It was revealed that the gang used to take Rs 7 lakh for rigging their exams. Police teams are also further conducting probe and more arrests are likely to happen,” a source said.

