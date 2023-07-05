With the arrest of four persons, including AIIMS students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a NEET exam gang, whose members used to appear in exams in place of actual candidates after taking a sum of Rs 7 lakh each.

The accused were identified as Naresh Bishnoi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir and Jitendra.

The situation came to the forefront when a case was exposed in May.

The police made their first arrest when they apprehended Yadav, one of the accused, who had deceitfully posed as a candidate during the NEET entrance examination, after his biometric data failed to match that of the genuine candidate.

Further investigation revealed that his identification card and official documents, including his Aadhar card, were all forged. Upon being apprehended, Yadav disclosed during the subsequent questioning that he was a student of radiology at a college and had agreed to take the exam on behalf of the actual candidate in exchange for monetary compensation.

According to sources, Yadav was roped into the scam by Bishnoi, a second-year student at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Bishnoi, believed to be the leader of the gang, was taken into custody while giving his second-year examination. He had allegedly enticed several AIIMS students by offering them monetary rewards, subsequently arranging for first-year students to sit in the nationwide NEET exam on behalf of different candidates.

Mahavir and Jitendra, also said to be AIIMS students, were arrested from Nagpur.

Police have also seized several pieces of evidence, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the accused.

“We are presently scrutinising their mobile devices and the contacts stored within them in order to identify additional individuals who may be potentially involved in this extensive cheating operation,” a source said.

They further mentioned that the electronic devices would soon be forwarded for forensic examination.

“It was revealed that the gang used to take Rs 7 lakh for rigging their exams. Police teams are also further conducting probe and more arrests are likely to happen,” a source said.

The NEET exam, previously known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is a nationwide entrance examination conducted for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and others. This exam serves as a gateway to both government and private institutions across the country.

