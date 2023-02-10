INDIA

Gang of snatchers busted in Delhi’s Dwarka, 23 mobile phones recovered

NewsWire
Delhi Police have busted a gang of snatchers and nabbed five including two juveniles in Delhi’s Dwarka area, said an official on Friday.

With these arrests, the police have also solved 30 cases of snatching and theft and recovered 23 snatched mobile phones, several Aadhaar cards, pan cards, debit cards, four two-wheelers and metro cards from the possession of the gang members.

The accused have been identified as Hari Om (19), Mohammed Kaish alias Mohammed Kaif (20) and Anurag alias Nikhil (21).

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police team was formed to nab the accused persons involved in the snatching incidents in the area.

“The team visited the spots of occurrence and analyzed the CCTV footage of the places and surrounding areas and route followed by the snatchers. During the investigation, it came to notice that one person was common, who was involved in recent snatching incidents in the area,” said the DCP.

Police team apprehended two juveniles and Anurag on the basis of technical and manual surveillance. “During frisking, three snatched mobile phones were also recovered from their possession,” said the official.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed about their involvements in several cases of snatching, theft and also disclosed about their other associates. “On February 6, two more accused Hari Om and Mohammed Kaish were also arrested,” said the DCP.

“At their instance 20 more mobile phones were also recovered, which were found to be snatched and stolen from the different areas of Delhi,” the DCP added.

