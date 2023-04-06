INDIA

Gang of women pick-pocketers active in Delhi Metro busted, three held

With the arrest of three women, Delhi Police on Thursday said that that they had busted a gang of women pick-pocketers stealing from commuters in Delhi Metro, an official said.

The accused were identified as Gayatri, 26, Anita, 40, and Savita, 35, all residents of Faridpuri in Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi.

According to police, on April 1, 60-year-old P. Jaya Bhagya Lakshmi, a resident of Bengaluru, reported that while travelling from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk, her purse containing gold jewellery and house key etc. was stolen by pick-pocketers in the running metro.

“During investigation, CCTV footage from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk Metro station including inside running trains were thoroughly analysed. After deep analysis of CCTV footages, activities of three women commuters found suspicious,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, Jitendra Mani said.

“The team swung into action and apprehended the trio pick pocketers within 24 hrs of crime,” he said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed the crime and stolen purse containing stolen gold jewellery (gold chain, gold ring & gold studs), house key from the residence of the accused.

The DCP said that the gang used to operate in metro trains, crowded buses, trains etc.

“They used to surround the victim and after diverting their attention, used to steal the valuable articles from the victims. The stolen articles were later distributed among all the group members and used for their livelihood and other expenses,” he said.

