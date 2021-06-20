The Noida police have busted a gang running an alleged sex racket, supplying call girls through online booking. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

The search for another accomplice, who is absconding, is on.

According to the information shared by the police, the accused have been arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) of Noida police from near a guest house under Sector-58 police station.

The police have recovered a car, three mobile phones and Rs 24,930 in cash from the possession of the accused persons.

According to police officials, the accused have confessed that they used to talk to people through a WhatsApp number and after confirming the deal, used to send girls by car to hotels, houses, flats, bungalows etc. The accused used to collect money in cash from their customers.

Both the accused used to charge between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on the customers, of which the girls were given their share.

On Saturday, the AHTU team posed as a customer to get information of the sex racket while booking online for two girls for Sunday and called them in front of a guest house. At the same time, both the accused had come to drop the girls in their car. However, AHTU had already laid a trap to nab the accused duo. As per the plan, both the accused were immediately arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Women and Child Safety, Vrinda Shukla, said the police got information about a particular number a few days ago through which girls were supplied online for prostitution. On acquiring the requisite information our AHTU team laid a trap and after talking to the accused duo called them to a fixed location from where they were arrested.

The police have also detained two girls who are being questioned, she said. Among them one girl hails from Nepal while the other girl is a resident of Kolkata.

–IANS

msk-sgk/khz/skp/