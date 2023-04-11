INDIA

Gang stealing trucks on GT-Karnal road busted, three nabbed

NewsWire
0
0

With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they had busted a gang of highway robbers who used to steal trucks on GT Karnal road.

The accused have been identified as Shamuddin alias Shamu, 59, also the kingpin of the gang, Kapil, 38, and Abad, 36, all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the special staff of Outer North district was working diligently on the gang of highway robbers after three cases of truck robbery were registered in the district in the last 3-4 months.

“With the help of technical surveillance the police team checked almost 1,000 CCTV cameras starting from the place of incidents in Alipur, Delhi to Khanauri, Punjab covering almost around 300 km,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

“The scanning of the CCTV footage led to the identification of the gang members and they were nabbed from Delhi and its peripherals,” he added.

“Shammudin, who is also previously involved in eight criminal cases registered across the city, had a business of raw materials some years ago but due to heavy loss in business and to recover the loss, he planned some highway robberies with his ex-drivers namely Abad, Kapil, Irshad and Shamsher,” said the official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.

20230411-201804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    50 at TN weddings, 25 at funerals as limited lockdown kicks...

    Gizele Thakral of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ appears in Rick Ross music...

    Modi meets UK’s Sunak, discusses bilateral ties

    Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh may walk out of jail on...