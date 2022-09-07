A gang of 8 men, who claimed to be kin and supporters of RJD ‘Bahubali’ MLA Reetlal Yadav, reached the Bihar Mines Department office here and threatened an inspector rank officer for fining a overloaded truck, officials said.

Reetlal Yadav, however, claimed that it was a conspiracy to defame his image and his party.

The incident came after department officials seized a truck laden with sand and inspector Rajendra Singh slapped a Rs 4 lakh fine on it.

A person named Santosh Kumar who claimed to be the MLA’s brother, arrived with 7 of his supporters at the department office located at Income Tax roundabout and asked the officials to bring Rajendra Singh in front of him.

As Rajendra Singh was not present in the office then, head clerk Arun Kumar requested them to calm down, and said that as the truck was overloaded, it was seized as per the law. At this, Santosh Kumar asked how dare the officer fine him Rs 4 lakh, and now he would take a levy of Rs 8 lakh from him.

Santosh Kumar also threatened that his vehicles will mow down Rajendra Singh.

Following that incident, the mining officer lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station against Santosh Kumar.

However, Reetlal Yadav said: “I have no role in this incident. I also do not know who Santosh Kumar is. Everyone knows the name of my brother. It is a conspiracy against me and my party to malign the image.”

A police official said: “We have received a complaint in this matter and an FIR registered against the accused. The investigation is on. No one has been arrested yet.”

