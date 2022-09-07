INDIA

Gang threatens Bihar Mines Department official with dire consequences

NewsWire
0
0

A gang of 8 men, who claimed to be kin and supporters of RJD ‘Bahubali’ MLA Reetlal Yadav, reached the Bihar Mines Department office here and threatened an inspector rank officer for fining a overloaded truck, officials said.

Reetlal Yadav, however, claimed that it was a conspiracy to defame his image and his party.

The incident came after department officials seized a truck laden with sand and inspector Rajendra Singh slapped a Rs 4 lakh fine on it.

A person named Santosh Kumar who claimed to be the MLA’s brother, arrived with 7 of his supporters at the department office located at Income Tax roundabout and asked the officials to bring Rajendra Singh in front of him.

As Rajendra Singh was not present in the office then, head clerk Arun Kumar requested them to calm down, and said that as the truck was overloaded, it was seized as per the law. At this, Santosh Kumar asked how dare the officer fine him Rs 4 lakh, and now he would take a levy of Rs 8 lakh from him.

Santosh Kumar also threatened that his vehicles will mow down Rajendra Singh.

Following that incident, the mining officer lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station against Santosh Kumar.

However, Reetlal Yadav said: “I have no role in this incident. I also do not know who Santosh Kumar is. Everyone knows the name of my brother. It is a conspiracy against me and my party to malign the image.”

A police official said: “We have received a complaint in this matter and an FIR registered against the accused. The investigation is on. No one has been arrested yet.”

20220907-201604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal BJP MLA office bombing: NIA files charge sheet against three

    ‘India will be world’s tech, economic powerhouse in 2047’

    DAG presents March to Freedom

    Centre reviews Covid situation, preparedness in Delhi-NCR