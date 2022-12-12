The gang-war between Mohana Thakur alias Mohan Thakur, and Sunil Yadav in Bihar’s Katihar district has intensified after a post uploaded on Twitter in the name of the former said that they will kill 20 more members of the latter’s gang.

The post was uploaded by a user Amritanshu Wats.

“If the Joker of Yaduvanshi Sena (head of Yadav group) would not reach my house within 36 hours, I will remove (kill) his 20 more wickets,” Amritanshu Wats tweeted.

Following his tweet, Katihar Police is on alert and taking all measures to avoid any untoward incident. The villagers of the area are fearing of gang war which may erupt any time.

The gang war between Mohan Thakur and Sunil Yadav has been continuing for the last few years. On December 2, six persons who are said to be members of Sunil Yadav gang, were killed in a gun fight between them in Bakia and Mohana Chandpur Diara.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Yadav, Sonu Yadav, Lalu Yadav and three others. However, Katihar Police has recovered four bodies so far.

District SP Jitendra Kumar had suspended concerned Semapur police station SHO Rajkumar Chaudhary over the incident.

