With the arrest of five men, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have busted a racket of the National Technical Research Organisation examination paper leak.

The accused were identified as Arunjay, who was an Assistant Examination Superintendent in one of the schools which was an examination centre, Arun Kumar, Subhash Chand, Deepak Raghav, and Govind Kumar.

The official said that the accused conspired and executed the conspiracy to earn huge amount of money through prospective candidates, of which a majority comprised students from coaching institutes, who would cough up exorbitant amounts of money to get the solved answer-keys.

Police have also recovered eight mobile phones and other incriminating documents from the possession of the accused.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said on March 4, information was received by DCP Satish Kumar that exams are going to be held at Paramount School, Dwarka Sector-23, for NTRO for posts of NTRO Aviator-II and Technical Assistant and mastermind Arunjay will leak the papers. Answer keys would be given to various candidates at different centres in Delhi NCR for around Rs 30 lakh for the post of NTRO Aviator-II and approximately Rs 15 lakh for Technical Assistant.

“Electronic as well as manual surveillance was mounted and the pers ons involved in the chain of conversation/transmission of messages related to paper leak were identified. On having precise inputs and sufficient grounds, raids were conducted at Paramount International School, Sector-23, Dwarka and Arunjay, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar was apprehended,” he said.

On search, his mobile phone was found containing the C-Set of Question Paper and he had also received answers key for the same on his mobile phone.

“On his WhatsApp account, admit cards of various candidates were also found with the amount transfer messages to provide answer keys to the candidates. On his instance, one candidate was detained and on questioning, she disclosed that Arunjay had promised her to provide answer keys of the exam,” said the official.

“From other examination centre located at Shakti Nagar, two other such candidates were detained to whom Arunjay had assured to provide answer keys. In the evening shift, two more candidates were detained whose admit cards were found present in the mobile phone of Arunjay,” said the official.

“After having sufficient evidence that he is involved in paper leak of NTRO technical officers vacancies, a case was registered and during the course of investigation, 4 other Arun, Deepak Raghav, Subhash Chand and Govind were also arrested from different locations,” said the official.

The official said that the person, who provided the answer keys is absconding and efforts are going on to arrest him.

On interrogation, it was revealed that this gang had an ingenious modus operandi and they did not use the traditional methods of paper leaks by spending money on acquiring examination papers by colluding with printing press owners, managers or officials but saved all the cheated money by using simple messaging mobile applications.

“Earlier such crimes were usually committed by connivance at the printing press or during transportation of papers or by bribing officials at examination centres. However, with the rise in such cases, the examination boards have beefed up their systems and put a check on such activities. To transcend this hindrance, these racketeers adopted a different modus operandi.

“They would approach the far-flung examination centres where authorities have little chance of coming for checking. They would do a thorough research about the head of that centre. They would entice the principal or management officials of that centre with bribes. They knew that the papers would arrive at the centre about one or one and a half hours before the commencement of examination,” said the official.

“This time gap at their disposal before the commencement of exam was sufficient for these professional cheats to take pictures of the papers and transfer the papers on mobile phone to distantly located academic associates, who would solve those papers and forward answer-keys to their clients using whatsapp and other messaging applications.”

The official said that the arrested accused persons are in judicial custody and more arrests are likely with the further investigation.

