Gangesh to lead senior golf team at APGC Amateur Championship

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India’s senior golf team will be travelling to Malaysia in November to compete in the Senior APGC tournament to be held at Selangor there.

Gangesh Khaitan has been nominated as the captain of the six-member team consisting of Amit Luthra, Rishi Narayan, Vijay Kumar, Ajai Sirohi of Delhi and Jaspreet Bakshi of Chandigarh.

The team was selected based upon the results of the All India Senior Golf Championship played in Bengaluru in July.

The tournament will be played over 54 holes of stroke play at Sungai Long Golf & Country Club with three rounds taking place from November 20 to 22.

“This is the best team selected to play for India. We have been working hard on our game and shall perform well at APGC to win this time” said Khaitan.

–IANS

aak/bg