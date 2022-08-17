The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal, charged with gangraping and murdering a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kotwali city area, from Gurugram.

DCP, Crime Branch, Amit Goel on Wednesday said that the accused identified as Sanju was on the run for three and a half years.

“Sanju, along with his associates, had gangraped the girl and stoned her to death. Uttar Pradesh’s Kotwali Police had found the body of the 17-year-old girl in the field. Blood-stained bricks were also found near the body,” the police said.

A case was lodged at the Kotwali City police station, Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

Four accused persons were arrested and main accused Sanju was absconding since then.

Sanju was declared proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“On the basis of information collected by the team, several Call Detail Records were analysed and through technical surveillance, accused’s location was tracked down. On August 16, Sanju was arrested from Phase-III, Gurugram,” the police said.

Uttar Pradesh police has been informed about Sanju’s arrest.

