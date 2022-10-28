INDIA

Gangster absconding for last two years, nabbed in Delhi

A 40-year-old member of the Nasir gang, who was absconding for the past two years, has been arrested from the Seelampur area in the national capital.

The accused was identified as Nadeem alias Kaliya, a resident of Jafrabad.

Police said that Nadeem was previously found involved in eight cases, including murder, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act.

The court had also issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain that on October 27, specific inputs were received regarding the presence of Nadeem in the Seelampur area.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and after a brief chase and scuffle, a police team succeeded in apprehending him. On his cursory search, one semi automatic pistol loaded with six cartridges was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.

“During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and further revealed that he has been hiding in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for a very long time. But after his wife’s death, he shifted to Suiwalan near Daryaganj in a rented flat and was living there for the last one month,” the DCP added.

