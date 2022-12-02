The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in a case of car-jacking in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prince Tewatia (30), was previously involved in 16 cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder.

“Tewatia came out of jail on parole for one month and had to surrender on October 27. But during his parole, he along with his associates planned to take revenge from rival gangsters on whose direction one Kunal had attacked him with a blade and caused injuries on his face while he was in jail,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravinder Singh Yadav.

The accused along with other gang members, namely Bhanu, Hunny, Rakesh Raka, Sourav and Prakash, hatched a conspiracy to take revenge. To execute the plan, they needed a vehicle.

“As per the plan, Hunny arranged a stolen bike and brought it to a hotel in Gurugram, where they all drank alcohol. Prakash along with Prince and Saurav moved out of the hotel on the stolen motorcycle in search of a target. Saurav was riding the bike. They reached the Delhi Cantt 24×7 store where Prince noticed a Toyota Fortuner car,” said the officer.

Tewatia then allegedly threatened the SUV owner with a loaded pistol and robbed his Fortuner at gunpoint.

Tewatia was first arrested by the police in 2010 on charges of murder. While fighting his case in court, he produced a fake birth certificate so that he could be treated as a juvenile, but he was caught and a forgery case was registered against him.

Two years later, Tewatia joined Rohit Chaudhary’s gang and started working for him.

