INDIA

Gangster arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi

After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police arrested a notorious gangster involved in the killing of a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Holi, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Rajat alias Rajju, a resident of Loni area in Ghaziabad.

The official said that Rajat fired twice at the police team but was caught after a round of counter-firing.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that “on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, specific inputs were received and Rajat was intercepted at the Dera Mandi Road, Fatehpur Beri”.

“He fired twice at the police team, but he was overpowered after counter-firing. One Webley revolver, two live cartridges, two used cartridges and a stolen FZ-Bike recovered from his possession,” he said, adding that Rajat was previously involved in seven criminal cases.

The DCP said that Rajat was initially arrested in 2019.

“Inside the jail he met criminals and gangsters and was inspired by them. In 2021, he was again arrested in robbery and Arms Act cases.

“Two months ago, he came in contact with a gangster named Arjun, who came out from jail after 12 years and joined him,” he added.

Regarding the killing of the shopkeeper, Surender, on March 8, the DCP said that besides Rajat and Arjun, three others — Ravi Nagar, Naveen and Praveen — were involved in the crime.

On March 12, Ravi Nagar was arrested, he added.

