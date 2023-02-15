INDIA

Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s aides held in Punjab, heroin seized

NewsWire
0
0

An aide of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was held with 1 kg heroin and Rs 27 lakh drug money in raids across the state at suspected hideouts of persons linked with him, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaipal Singh, alias Gumta, of Patti in Tarn Taran. Based on inputs, the police have also booked his accomplice, Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman, of Gulalipur village in Tarn Taran, who is said to be a close associate of Bhagwanpuria.

The DGP said following a tip off that Gumta, along with Harmandeep Singh, was going to deliver an arms and drug consignment, police teams set up a checkpoint and arrested him after recovering heroin and drug money from his SUV (without number plate), in which he was traveling.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Chauhan said the police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding accused Harmandeep Singh.

20230215-202602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mizoram CM meets Jaishankar, discusses trade relations with neighbours

    The Royal Indian Sport

    Bilkis Bano case: SC judge recuses from hearing plea against release...

    AIMIM leaders refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in Bihar Assembly