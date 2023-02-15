An aide of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was held with 1 kg heroin and Rs 27 lakh drug money in raids across the state at suspected hideouts of persons linked with him, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaipal Singh, alias Gumta, of Patti in Tarn Taran. Based on inputs, the police have also booked his accomplice, Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman, of Gulalipur village in Tarn Taran, who is said to be a close associate of Bhagwanpuria.

The DGP said following a tip off that Gumta, along with Harmandeep Singh, was going to deliver an arms and drug consignment, police teams set up a checkpoint and arrested him after recovering heroin and drug money from his SUV (without number plate), in which he was traveling.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Chauhan said the police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding accused Harmandeep Singh.

