Gangster Bishnoi says fears for life in police custody

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in a Rajasthan jail, has moved a Chandigarh court to seek directions to police to handcuff him while bringing him here from Bharatpur since he feared he could be killed in a fake encounter.

The court has issued a notice to Chandigarh Police for its reply by July 13.

Bishnoi is facing cases related to firing in Sector 33 and Sector 9 here last month.

The 35-year-old gangster, who has sought anticipatory bail in the two cases, has been undergoing sentence in another case at the Bharatpur jail.

In his petition, Bishnoi claimed that police officials investigating the cases would seek production warrants from the court without disclosing actual facts and he might be killed while being brought to Chandigarh.

–IANS

