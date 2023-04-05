Deepak Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in India who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi Police in Mexico with the help of FBI, was brought here on Wednesday, officials said.

The Special cell of the Delhi Police has lodged Boxer at its office in Janakpuri.

Deepak Boxer had fled India to Mexico on a forged passport.

Earlier, a team from the South West Range of the Special Cell went to Mexico to bring Deepak back to India with the help of the FBI.

On Wednesday morning, Special Commissioner Police H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kushwaha, and other officers went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport where the special team landed from Mexico with Boxer.

“The Delhi Police requested the Mexican administration to deport Deepak as soon as they discovered his presence in Mexico. The Indian Embassy in Mexico City collaborated with the Delhi Police, and a team of experienced field officers was dispatched to Mexico City to coordinate with the Embassy, Mexican authorities, police, and FBI to ensure Deepak’s swift deportation before any legal challenges from his criminal network,” said the official.

As per Delhi Police, notorious gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, among others.

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death. Gogi was killed in an encounter by his rivals that occurred in the Rohini court and he was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“This is probably for the first time in the history of Delhi Police that a massive, multi-continent and joint police and administrative effort is bringing a dangerous fugitive back to India from Mexico,” a senior police official told IANS.

According to police, the operation was launched after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about Deepak Boxer’s location.

“… a case was registered against Boxer and his gang on March 16 this year in the Special Cell police station under which the present operation was carried out. In this case it was resolved that Boxer has to be traced and arrested from any corner of the world,” Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

Almost a month after extensive interrogation and technical procedures, it was revealed that the criminal had fled India on a fake passport and had made stops in several countries before finally reaching Mexico.

