Gangster Deepak Boxer sent to 8-day police custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted eight days custody of gangster Deepak Boxer, to Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

The gangster was produced before the Patiala House Courts, directly from the lockup due to security reasons.

A five-member team of Delhi Police Special Cell had landed with the gangster at the IGI airport on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Police, with the assistance of the FBI, had apprehended wanted gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico.

As per police, notorious gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), among others.

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death. Gogi was killed by his rivals in an encounter that occurred in the Rohini court. He was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to police, the operation was launched after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about Deepak Boxer’s location.

Subsequently, a deeply-placed source revealed that Deepak Boxer had got a fake passport made in the name of Ravi Antil from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly before fleeing abroad from Kolkata airport.

The authorities traced him to the Mexican beach city of Cancun.

