Notorious gangster Vikram Gurjar alias Laden fled leaving his girlfriend behind after a police team stopped his car in Jaipur’s Sanganer area, said police officials on Thursday.

The woman has been arrested, and police have started an investigation to find out her possible role in the gangster’s crimes.

Police officials said, “A patrolling vehicle of Sanganer police station on Monday also recovered the gangster’s pistol which he had dropped while running away.”

Sources said Gurjar had come to Jaipur to meet a woman after being granted bail recently.

“He along with the girl went to a secluded location behind the airport where he parked his car along the road. A PCR van’s driver passing through the road, spotted the suspicious car,” said an official.

Gurjar, meanwhile, fled from the car leaving his girlfriend behind, he added.

