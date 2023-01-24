INDIA

Gangster Jaggu Baghwanpuria arrested by Punjab Police from Tihar in extortion case

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab Police has arrested notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Baghwanpuria, allegedly been associated with the BKI and Sikh For Justice, from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He was taken to Punjab on transit remand and was later sent to police custody by a court there.

Recently Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rajpal Rawl, issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhagwanpuria in connection with an extortion case and ordered he be produced before his court.

The Punjab Police arrested him from Tihar Jail, where he was presently lodged, on January 20, and produced documents before the Tis Hazari court to obtain transit remand.

As Bhagwanpuria’s counsel Deepak Sharma said that there was danger to the life of his client, the Punjab Police said then keeping the threats in mind, they brought extra vehicles with armed police personnel for the safety of the accused.

20230124-192402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSE snoopgate: ED seeks two-week custody of Mumbai ex-top cop

    TRS leader takes oath as MLA in Telangana

    Half-HLA matched bone marrow transplant on 12-yr-old

    Thousands participate in celestial wedding at Bhadrachalam temple