The Punjab Police has arrested notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Baghwanpuria, allegedly been associated with the BKI and Sikh For Justice, from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He was taken to Punjab on transit remand and was later sent to police custody by a court there.

Recently Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rajpal Rawl, issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhagwanpuria in connection with an extortion case and ordered he be produced before his court.

The Punjab Police arrested him from Tihar Jail, where he was presently lodged, on January 20, and produced documents before the Tis Hazari court to obtain transit remand.

As Bhagwanpuria’s counsel Deepak Sharma said that there was danger to the life of his client, the Punjab Police said then keeping the threats in mind, they brought extra vehicles with armed police personnel for the safety of the accused.

