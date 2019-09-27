Gangster Kaushal’s kin arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 28 (IANS) City police on Saturday arrested a relative of gangster Kaushal in connection with four criminal cases including two murders.

The accused, identified as Sanjeet Kumar, allegedly committed all crimes on Kaushal’s direction.

He was allegedly involved in murder of one property dealer Jaydev alias JD, a resident of Shivaji Nagar and a woman’s murder in Naharpur Rupa.

“He works as a shooter for Kaushal’s gang. His job is to terrorise businessmen by firing on their respective shops. He also took assignments to kill members of rival gang members. Jaydev was one of them who had alleged links with another Gurugram gangster Bindar Gujjar,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

Sanjeet was arrested from Gurugram railway station on Friday. Police also recovered 2 pistols, 3 Katta (country-made pistols) and a live cartridge.

Sanjeet had allegedly fired shots at the city’s famous restaurant called Om Sweets in a bid to terrorise its owner and extort money on monthly basis.

The accused was produced before a Gurugram district court, which sent him to a 3-day police remand.

