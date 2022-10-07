INDIA

Gangster killed in Bihar

A dreaded gangster Raja Thakur has been killed during a gang war in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the police said on Friday.

The police learnt about the incident when some residents of Jialal Chowk found a body with a pool of blood, and informed the police.

Thakur was invited to a party by his friends to Jialal Chowk under Ahiyapur police station on Thursday night and was allegedly beaten to death.

Thakur was wanted in a number of criminal cases including murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping.

The police sent the body to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased refused to lodge an FIR in this matter.

The Muzaffarpur Police, however, have registered an FIR and are making efforts to identify the accused.

