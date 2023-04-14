Notorious gangster and an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Prince Tewatia was allegedly killed by his rival gang members in Tihar jail on Friday.

Sources said that Tewatia was lodged in central jail number 3 of Tihar.

The incident occurred around 5.30 p.m., when the inmates were out of their barracks.

“Prince had attacked first another inmate named Abdur Rehman. Abdur also attacked back and their known ones also clashed with each other. They attacked each other with improvised weapons (like poker) and other self-made weapons,” said the official.

“Two to three persons were injured. Tewatia had also sustained injuries and he was taken to Central hospital in prison number-3 from there he was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. There, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” said the official.

“An FIR is being registered. Chief Judicial Magistrate enquiry will be also done,” the official added.

Sources said that it was a “gang-war between two rival groups”.

In December last year, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch for his involvement in a sensational case of car-jacking in the national capital.

The 30-year-old Prince Tewatia was previously also involved in 16 cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

Tewatia had come out from jail on parole for a month and had to surrender on October 27 but he did not.

Instead, he along with his associates planned to take revenge from rival gangsters at whose direction one Kunal had attacked him with a blade and caused injuries to his face while he was in jail, the police said.

Tewatia had then allegedly threatened an SUV owner with a loaded pistol and robbed his Fortuner car at gunpoint.

He was first arrested by police in 2010 for murder. While appearing for his case in Court, he produced a fake birth certificate so that he could be treated as a juvenile but was caught and a forgery case was registered against him on the court’s orders.

