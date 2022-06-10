INDIA

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 4 days police custody

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Friday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four more days of police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case.

Bishnoi was produced on Sunday before the Patiala House Court which sent him to five days police custody, and was brought before the court again after the expiration of his remand.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell submitted before the court that they need four days’ custody of the gangster in the present case, which is in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s arms supply to Bishnoi.

Jasdeep Singh aka hagwanpuria is infamous for his criminal activities mostly in the Majha area of Punjab. Jaggu and his gang were the main accused in the killing of the son of a Sarpanch in Dhianpur village on Diwali night.

During interrogation, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan. Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala — one being headed by Ranjeet, resident of Faridkot, another Vijay, a resident of Haryana-Rajasthan border area, and one more by Raka.

Bishnoi came to headlines soon after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, allegedly on behalf of his gang, took place on May 29.

“The Delhi Police didn’t mention the Sidhu Moosewala case in their remand application. But he was sent to five more days police custody,” said advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel of Bishnoi.

The sources have, however, claimed that the arms suppliers whose names have come up during the course of investigation, could be the same who supplied arms to the killer of Moosewala.

20220610-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi riots: Court defers order Umar Khalid’s bail plea

    KCR to lay foundation stone for TRS office in Delhi on...

    3 flights with Indian nationals from Kabul land at IGI Airport

    Assam Rifles erects NE’s largest Christmas star in Mizoram