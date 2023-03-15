INDIA

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again; seeks apology

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in Punjab’s Bathinda Jail has issued a fresh threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, saying if the movie star does not apologise over the Chinkara hunting episode, “his ego will be smashed”.

Bishnoi said: “Salman has harmed our society. If he does not apologise by coming to Bikaner’s Nokha Dham, then his ego will be smashed.”

The Bishnoi community is known as guardians of Chinkara.

Salman, during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, hunted Chinkara, which had upset the Bishnoi community.

Meanwhile, officials were unable to answer any questions about how the interview video of Lawrence Bishnoi that recently emerged was shot.

In the interview, the gangster also claimed that gangster Goldie Brar got popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala killed.

Meanwhile, the jail officials in Bathinda submitted that jammers are installed in the cell where Bishnoi is lodged, and there is no connectivity.

The gangster was also lodged at Jaipur Central Jail for six days about a year ago.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava, however, said that Bishnoi neither met anyone nor was he interviewed there.

According to the Prison Department, when Bishnoi was brought to the cell, he was clean shaven. His hair was also short. However, in the interview, he could be seen with a beard and longer hair.

