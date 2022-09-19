A gangster, accused in a murder case, was shot dead outside the court complex in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Monday, while four other people, including a lawyer, were injured, police said.

The attack took place on Sanjeev Sethi, who is lodged in Nagaur jail, at around 1.30 p.m.was escorted out by the police after his court appearance. He died on the spot, while four other people – three accomplices and a lawyer – were injured. Two of the injured gang members, who are in a critical condition, have been referred to Jodhpur, police officials said.

On instructions of Director General of Police M.L. Lather, ADG, ATS and SOG, Ashok Rathod left for the spot. Meanwhile, police have put a blockade around the district and efforts are being made to identify the accused and arrest them.

Acting ADG, Law and Order, V.K. Singh said that Sethi, a murder accused, was returning from Nagaur court after being presented when unknown assailants, who came in a black-coloured SUV, came and fired at least nine bullets.

He said efforts have been started to nab the accused with police probing links of the victim to identify those responsible.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has strongly condemned the incident and raised questions on the police’s efficiency, noting that the residence of the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police is just 50 metres from this court complex and their offices just 100 metres away from this location.

“In this whole matter, the responsibility of the police and administration should be fixed… increasing crime in the state is a matter of concern and the law and order of the state is on ventilator… such incidents are proof of jungle raj in Rajasthan,” he claimed.

